Newsmax Host Flips Out Over Hollywood’s Casting of a Transgender Man and Black Woman in ‘The Odyssey’

Newsmax host Rob Finnerty flipped out over reports that director Christopher Nolan has cast a transgender man — possibly to play Achilles — and a Black woman to play Helen of Troy, in his upcoming adaptation of the Greek classic, The Odyssey.

“Famous Hollywood director Christopher Nolan, this guy right here, is making a movie based on the book, the poem, The Odyssey,” Finnerty said on Wednesday night’s eponymous primetime show.

“And I’m not kidding when I say any of this, but the role of Achilles will reportedly be played by Elliot Page. Looks like a guy — formerly Ellen Page, meaning the most famous warrior in history, not just Greek history — all of history — Achilles is about to be played by a transgender woman in a brand new movie. You might remember Ellen Page from the hit movie Juno 20 years ago, where she was definitely a woman,” Finnerty said.

Elliot Page publicly announced his transition in 2020, and described his gender-affirming surgery as “life-saving.” Although Page has been confirmed as being part of the ensemble cast, his actual role has not been verified.

Finnerty went on about Achilles, “who is described throughout history as being a superhuman warrior, deadly on the battlefield. He even defeated Hector of Troy. You might even remember Brad Pitt played Achilles in a movie 20 years ago, meaning we’ve gone from Brad Pitt to a girl who dresses as a guy who’s five foot one, 118 pounds. That’s the person that’s going to be playing the greatest warrior in history, because to the Left, that is normal. That’s not okay.”

Finnerty then lost it over Lupita Nyong’o, a Black woman, playing Helen of Troy.

“And to top it all off, playing Helen of Troy, the woman who started the Trojan War, the likeness on the right,” Finnerty said, showcasing a classical rendering of the fictional character.

“She was beautiful — the woman whose face launched a thousand ships, whose beauty was unparalleled. A woman who was definitely white, is going to be played by Lupita Nyong’o,” Finnerty continued. “You might be looking at this photograph saying, ‘I think Lupita Nyong’o is Black,’ and you’re correct. We haven’t adjusted anything, and I’ve got nothing against Lupita. But I do have a problem with the complete rewriting of history. Helen of Troy was not Black. That’s not me being mean. That’s me telling the truth. The real actual truth, which we tend to do a lot of here, and Achilles was not a five-foot-one woman, but to the Left, this is all normal.”

Homer’s ancient Greek epic The Odyssey was a fictional story based on the Trojan War. Although the war actually happened, neither Achilles, Helen of Troy, nor Hector of Troy were real people — they are considered mythical figures, not historical ones.

Watch the clip above via Newsmax.

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