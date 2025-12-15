‘One Sick F*ck’: The Internet Torches Trump for Blaming Rob Reiner for His Own Murder



Associated Press

Social media users of all stripes united on Monday to express their disgust at President Donald Trump’s effort to blame Rob Reiner for his own murder.

Reiner was an outspoken progressive activist in Hollywood a vocal opponent of Trump. Trump posted to Truth Social Monday:

A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS. He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!

Reiner and his producer wife, Mary Singer Reiner, were found with their throats slit in their Brentwood home on Sunday afternoon. Son Nick Reiner has been taken into custody.

Alexander Vindman, a key witness in Trump’s first impeachment inquiry, posted to X, “Trump is one sick fuck. Rob has a legacy to be proud of. You are a stain on civilization, few will miss.”

Fox News contributor Guy Benson gave a one-word response, writing, “Gross.”

Aaron Rupar called Trump’s assertion, “one of the most psychotic things Trump has ever posted.”

Politico’s Kyle Cheney wrote, “What’s particularly striking is that Trump and his allies helped drive a crusade to punish people who expressed similar sentiments in the hours after Charlie Kirk’s murder — a suggestion that someone’s politics means they deserved violence.”

“Live your life in such a way that America’s worst president sends a deranged and disgusting post about you when you die,” wrote The Bulwark’s Tim Miller.

“Just when you think Trump can’t sink any lower, he sends this disgusting, depraved post about Rob Reiner and his wife Michele,” wrote journalist Ahmed Baba. “He couldn’t muster even a moment of decency. He’s petty, small, amoral man unworthy of any position of leadership, let alone the presidency.”

But wait, there’s more:

That Trump wrote this is insane and disgraceful. That the White House chose to tweet it out is pathological. https://t.co/6YFUJ9uatf — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) December 15, 2025

This is both disgusting and expected. The Scumbag-in-Chief pic.twitter.com/WgxBVIRgU3 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 15, 2025

Big day ahead of Republican congressmen pretending they haven’t seen the President’s posts pic.twitter.com/RIlJNpeqLc — Keith Nagy (@nagy_minaj) December 15, 2025

This goes way beyond politics. This is pure evil. https://t.co/bev4Y9DWBV — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 15, 2025

This is the wrong thing to be proud of, guys. https://t.co/PFsmXlhHOK — Ben Howe (@BenHowe) December 15, 2025

I really thought this was fake but this is actually insane https://t.co/tovRRm9Hf5 — Jaron Zhou (@ZhouJaron) December 15, 2025

— —