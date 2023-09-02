Jimmy Buffett’s ‘Perfect’ Jurassic World Cameo Is Going Viral, But He Also Sang Margaritaville With Star Chris Pratt at Premiere – VIDEO

After news broke that iconic musician Jimmy Buffett has passed away, clips of famous performances spread across social media creating many trending topics. That included the clip of one of his lesser known moments making a classic cameo in the movie Jurassic World.

In his brief on-screen appearance, Buffett is seen running from the dino destruction while carrying two margaritas to safety — and taking a drink just as the shot ended.

Various accounts on X (formerly Twitter) shared clips of the moment, which caught even some Parrotheads by surprise.

In the movie, brand name stores and restaurants were included in the theme park concourse to, the director said, make it “feel like a real place.” Among the brands like Starbucks and Dave & Busters that are along the thoroughfare was a Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville.

That inclusion, and Buffett’s friendship with producer Frank Marshall, eventually led to the appearance of “Running Park Visitor with Margarita Drinks” aka Jimmy Buffett.

But Buffett didn’t just show up in the film, he performed at the movie premiere after-party, and was joined by Jurassic star Chris Pratt for a memorable and heartwarming performance of “Margaritaville.”

Buffett was honored and remembered in hundreds of personal anecdotes, clips, and tributes on Saturday, including a statement from the President of the United States.

As President Joe Biden said, Buffett will be missed by “the millions of fans who will continue to love him even as his ship now sails for new shores.”

