President Biden Issues Statement on Death of Music Icon Jimmy Buffett: ‘Full Of Goodwill And Joy’

President Joe Biden on Saturday issued a statement on the passing of music legend Jimmy Buffett, who died peacefully at home this weekend.

It was announced after midnight in social media posts that the iconic “Margaritaville” singer had passed away “peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs.”

Among the millions of “Parrotheads” sharing their grief and memories of the artist, Biden put out a statement on Saturday on behalf of his family sending “our love” to those who Buffett left behind.

September 2, 2023 Statement from President Joe Biden on the Passing of Jimmy Buffett

A poet of paradise, Jimmy Buffett was an American music icon who inspired generations to step back and find the joy in life and in one another. His witty, wistful songs celebrate a uniquely American cast of characters and seaside folkways, weaving together an unforgettable musical mix of country, folk, rock, pop, and calypso into something uniquely his own. We had the honor to meet and get to know Jimmy over the years, and he was in life as he was performing on stage – full of goodwill and joy, using his gift to bring people together. Over more than 50 studio and live albums and thousands of performances to devoted Parrot Heads around the world, Jimmy reminded us how much the simple things in life matter – the people we love, the places we’re from, the hopes we have on the horizon. A two-time Grammy nominee and winner of multiple country music awards, he was also a best-selling writer, businessman, pilot, and conservationist who championed the waters and Gulf Coast that he so loved. Jill and I send our love to his wife of 46 years, Jane; to their children, Savannah, Sarah, and Cameron; to their grandchildren; and to the millions of fans who will continue to love him even as his ship now sails for new shores. ###

RIP Jimmy Buffett, 1946 – 2023

