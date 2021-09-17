Jimmy Kimmel Makes Strange Peace Offering to Logan Paul After the YouTuber Called Him a ‘F*cking A**hole’

Jimmy Kimmel has responded to Logan Paul’s intense scolding with a strange peace offering.

To recap, the YouTuber called Kimmel a “fucking asshole” during Wednesday’s edition of his podcast Impaulsive, adding, “Honestly Jimmy, fuck you, bro.”

Paul’s harsh words came after Kimmel compared him to Donald Trump while cracking a joke on the former president’s gig as a guest commentator of the September 11 fight between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort.

“Who would pay to listen to Trump BS his way through a boxing match?” Kimmel said. “Between Logan Paul and Donald Trump, boxing is once again the top source of income for the very worst people in the world.”

Paul took issue with being the butt of the joke, admitting that he was “upset” with the late-night host, referring to him as J.K.

The YouTuber noted he was particularly bothered by the joke because he and Kimmel had a “cordial, friendly, familial relationship” when he was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2017, an episode where he opened up about losing “15 percent” of his left testicle.

“Oh, come on now. Had I known you fondly called me ‘J.K.’ I never would have said any of that stuff,” Kimmel said. “I’m sorry, L.P. I hope we can be bros again, dude. I really do, and I’m sorry about your testicle. I forgot about that.”

The late-night host then made a bizarre offering to earn Paul’s forgiveness:

“You know what? To make up for it, I’m gonna give you one of my testicles. Or, wait a minute — I just thought of something. Maybe I’ll introduce you to Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend. This guy, he’s got more testicle than he knows what to do with.”

