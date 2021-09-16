‘You’re a F*cking A**hole’: Logan Paul Responds to Jimmy Kimmel Saying He And Trump Are the ‘Worst People in the World’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Logan Paul was not happy to be the butt of a joke Jimmy Kimmel told on his show last week.

“You fucking asshole, Jimmy Kimmel,” Paul said on Wednesday’s edition of the Impaulsive podcast. “Honestly Jimmy, fuck you, bro.”

The scolding came after Kimmel compared Paul to Donald Trump while cracking a joke on the former president’s gig as a guest commentator of the September 11 fight between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort.

“Who would pay to listen to Trump BS his way through a boxing match?” Kimmel said. “Between Logan Paul and Donald Trump, boxing is once again the top source of income for the very worst people in the world.”

While the joke earned Kimmel a solid reaction during the Sept. 9 edition of his late-night show, Paul was not having it.

“I feel like I’m a very easy butt of a joke,” Paul said Wednesday. “I’m a butt, for sure. My name is just like thrown out there … I’m upset with Jimmy Kimmel, dude.”

Paul noted that while he understands why he would be a target for some comedians, such as Bo Burnham, he took Kimmel’s jab more personally, as he was once a guest on the late-night show, where he opened up about losing “15 percent” of his left testicle.

“How are you about to invite me on the show, and have a cordial, friendly, familial relationship, and then a year and a half later — when, by the way, I’m doing well. I’m doing well, dude,” Paul said. “Fuck you, Jimmy Kimmel! Fuck you.”

“That is the lamest shit to me,” he continued. “That is so fucking lame. Your writers were so, so lacking content and creativity that they had to do some lame-ass Paul joke?”

