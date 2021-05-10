<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

John Oliver dedicated his latest main story to Black hair, highlighting the ignorance and lack of understanding surrounding the topic.

Oliver explained on Sunday’s Last Week Tonight that Black hair should not be “judged by White people’s comfort, because it doesn’t belong to White people, it doesn’t affect White people, and White people don’t need to have an opinion on it, and our laws should reflect that.”

Admitting that he is not the best person to address the topic, Oliver acknowledged that he looks like he frequents an “old time-y barber named Valentino” and asks for “a tidy Liza Minnelli.”

Despite his lack of credentials, Oliver went on to discuss the history of discrimination Black people have faced as a result of their hair. The host acknowledged the diversity of Black hairstyles, highlighting how a lack of understanding from others has had ramifications on the Black community.

On a lighter note, Oliver also demonstrated how White people can get burned from that same lack of understanding — showing an incredibly cringeworthy clip of WTKR local news reporter Blaine Stewart mistakenly outing his Black co-anchor Laila Muhammad on air for wearing a weave when she wasn’t.

The two later hashed out the moment in a segment called “Blaine and Laila Discuss Hair Weave: A Rebuttal” — during which Muhammad gave Stewart some lessons on Black hair.

Despite Muhammad’s willingness to teach her co-anchor, Oliver later invited Leslie Jones, Craig Robinson, and Uzo Aduba to send a message to his White viewers.

“Look, White people. I know you have lots of questions,” Jones began, prompting Robinson to list some examples such as, “What does a do-rag do?”

“Google it. Fucking Google it,” Robinson and Jones said — reminding viewers that they don’t owe them any lessons.

“It doesn’t have to be Google,” Aduba later pointed out while Jones added, “It can be fucking Bing, YouTube, Wikipedia, I don’t give a shit.”

And for those uninterested in Googling the topic? “Fuck off, fucking off is always an option,” said Jones. “Leave us the fuck alone!” Aduba added.

“Look, White people, don’t tell me you can’t figure this out on your own, you figured out Settlers of Catan,” Robinson cracked, referencing the board game.

Before inviting his guests on the show, Oliver explained the concept of appropriation, noting why many dislike when White people adopt traditionally Black hairstyles.

“When you consider all the obstacles that get placed in the way of Black people, it’s understandably pretty hard to take when white people wear the exact same hairstyles that they get judgment for,” he said.

