John Oliver Roasts GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Running on ‘Anti-Furry’ Campaign

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

John Oliver dedicated his Memorial Day web exclusive to a Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate who ran on an “anti-furry” campaign.

Well, the topic of the segment was actually “Rocks,” as candidate Kandiss Taylor pledged to demolish four giant granite tablets known as the Georgia Guidestones.

I am the ONLY candidate bold enough to stand up to the Luciferian Cabal. Elect me Governor of Georgia, and I will bring the Satanic Regime to its knees— and DEMOLISH the Georgia Guidestones. Join me in my fight to #TearThemDown! Contribute: https://t.co/nvrU2idhNX pic.twitter.com/yoFWeNXUpM — Kandiss Taylor (@KandissTaylor) May 2, 2022

Taylor, who ended up losing the Republican primary despite her refusal to concede, aspired to destroy the Guidestones as she believed they were a symbol of a “Luciferian Cabal.”

According to Taylor, the devil’s elite groupies do not only show their devotion via the granite monuments, but also through their refusal to get rid of “furry” related items in public schools.

“The furry days are over when I’m governor,” Taylor tweeted, marking another bizarre campaign promise. “Public school is for academics not fairy tales.”

The furry days are over when I’m governor. Public school is for academics not fairy tales. — Kandiss Taylor (@KandissTaylor) March 23, 2022

Oliver mocked the statement as an “all-time thing to say,” adding, “Try it. Walk into any room and announce, ‘The fury days are over when I’m governor.’ Do it right now and see if you don’t feel an electric rush of power.”

“Don’t explain yourself, why should you? After all, you’re the governor and ‘furry days are over!'” Oliver added.

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com