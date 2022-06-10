Johnny Depp Attorney Camille Vasquez Speaks Out Against ‘Sexist’ Rumors She’s Dating the Actor

Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez spoke out against rumors that she is dating the actor.

“It’s also an unethical charge being made. It’s sexist,” Vasquez told People magazine on Thursday, referring to speculation that she and Depp are in a relationship.

She added that while the baseless reports on their relationship were “unfortunate” and “disappointing,” she was not surprised by the buzz.

“I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job,” Vasquez said.

Vasquez made clear that while she and Depp are friends, he is her client first, calling the rumors, “disappointing to hear.”

“It’s disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny – who is a friend and I’ve known and represented for four-and-a-half years now – that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional,” she said.

She went on to stress that she cares “very deeply about” her clients, adding that she grew close to Depp and her co-workers throughout the trial.

“I’m Cuban and Colombian,” she continued. “I’m tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone. And I’m not ashamed about that.”

The attorney also revealed that she has a boyfriend, sharing that she is “very happy” in her relationship and again stressing how unethical it would be to date a client.

Vasquez received wide praise for her work on Depp’s legal team, and was recently made partner at the Brown Rudnick law firm after the trial win against Amber Heard.

After a nearly two-month trial, a jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages over abuse allegations made in Heard’s 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Because Virginia law caps punitive damages at $350,000, Depp was awarded $10.35 million total.

Determining that Heard had also proven elements of defamation against Depp’s former attorney Adam Waldman, the jury awarded $2 million to Heard in compensatory damages.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com