Johnny Depp would rather fight “fantastic beasts” on screen before battling Amber Heard in court. The actor has filed a motion to delay his $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife so he can instead film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 in London. Production on the Warner Bros. sequel was delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, creating a scheduling conflict for Depp.

In March 2019, Depp sued Heard after she wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post speaking out against domestic abuse and proclaiming herself as a victim. Although she didn’t name her ex-husband as her abuser in the piece, the actor believes it’s strongly implied, citing defamation by inference. The case is scheduled for January 2021, but Fantastic Beasts 3 is expected to start shooting from October 2020 to February 2021 after being postponed due to Covid-19, creating what Depp calls a “irreconcilable conflict” in his schedule.

“When the Court set the current trial date in this case, Mr. Depp understood that Warner Bros. planned to shoot Fantastic Beasts 3 in London long before January 11, 2021,” Depp’s filing states. “COVID-19 disrupted the studio’s plans, causing repeated postponements. With conditions in London having improved somewhat, Warner Bros. has now set a shooting schedule that conflicts with the trial date in this case.”

Depp’s motion further indicates that he “would face potential liability for breach of contract should he fail to comply with the schedule contractually dictated by Warner Bros.” The filing also notes, “Though Mr. Depp is eager to proceed to trial, he faces an untenable situation over which he has no control.”

A hearing on the filing will take place on September 11. Depp has strongly denied all allegations of abusing Heard during their marriage.

Meanwhile, Fantastic Beasts 3 is becoming a somewhat problematic project, despite production still moving forward. In addition to the controversy surrounding Depp, the author of the Harry Potter spinoff, J.K. Rowling, recently received backlash for questioning the legitimacy of the transgender community.

Ezra Miller, who co-stars in the film, was caught on camera earlier this year appearing to choke a female fan in Iceland. There have been social media campaigns to remove both Depp and Miller from the franchise, but Warner Bros. has no plans to replace either actor.

