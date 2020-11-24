Just In: Daily Show Host Trevor Noah to Host 2021 Grammy Awards

Trevor Noah is set to host the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, which will air January 31st, 2021 on CBS.

This will be the first time the Daily Show star will host a major awards show, which was previously hosted by Alicia Keys for two years in a row.

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” said Noah of his role as host.

“I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona.) See you at the 63rd Grammys!”

Noah was nominated for a Grammy last year, scoring some recognition for his comedy album, but ultimately lost the Grammy to Dave Chappell.

“Trevor’s comedy talents, engaging energy and unique perspective make him the perfect host for the GRAMMYs,” said CBS Entertainment Group President and Chief Executive Officer George Cheeks. “At the same time, it’s very exciting to have one of our biggest ViacomCBS stars center stage for one of CBS’ marquee events. With Trevor hosting and “The Late Late Show’s” Ben Winston producing, it’s yet another example of our combined company’s power in music, entertainment and the biggest live events.”

The announcement comes just hours before the nominations are set to be announced via live stream at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Dua Lipa, Imogen Heap, Lauren Daigle, Mickey Guyton, Yemi Alade, Nicole Benedetti, Pepe Aguilar, Sharon Osbourne, and interim Recording Academy president Harvey Mason, Jr. will also help announce this year’s nominees.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]