JUST IN: Naked Protester with ‘Stop Raping Us’ Written Across Torso Crashes Cannes Red Carpet

A nearly naked protester with the words “stop raping us” written across her torso crashed the Cannes red carpet on Friday.

The incident occurred on the red carpet for George Miller’s new film Three Thousand Years Of Longing (Trois Mille Ans A T’Attendre).

Authorities quickly rushed over to cover her up with a black coat as she yelled, “Don’t rape us!”

New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan managed to record a quick clip of the moment, yet his camera was eventually blocked:

On the Cannes red carpet for George Miller’s new movie, the woman in front of me stripped off all her clothes (covered in body paint) and fell to her knees screaming in front of photographers. Cannes authorities rushed over, covered her in a coat, & blocked my camera from filming pic.twitter.com/JFdWlwVMEw — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 20, 2022

“On the Cannes red carpet for George Miller’s new movie, the woman in front of me stripped off all her clothes (covered in body paint) and fell to her knees screaming in front of photographers. Cannes authorities rushed over, covered her in a coat, & blocked my camera from filming,” he wrote in a tweet, describing the incident.

The protester also had a blue and yellow paint on her chest, presumably symbolizing support for Ukraine. The invasion has been a particular point of contention at Cannes, considering Russian artists and filmmakers have not been banned from the festival.

In addition to the blue and yellow paint, the protester also had red paint pouring from her underwear, as well as red handprints on her upper thighs.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com