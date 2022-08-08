Kanye Posts Pete ‘Skete’ Davidson Death Notice Following Kim Kardashian Breakup

Kanye West appeared to celebrate his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian reportedly breaking up with boyfriend and comedian Pete Davidson, taking to Instagram and posting a fake death notice.

The Monday post shows a fake New York Times headline reading: ‘Skete Davidson Dead at 28.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

West did not include a caption with his post, but he’s been plenty critical of Saturday Night Live star Davidson in the past. He sparked controversy in March after releasing a music video for the song Eazy that included a claymation version of Davidson being buried alive.

West posted screenshots of messages from a concerned Kardashian, with whom he shares three children, earlier this year too, in which she asked him to cool his rhetoric about Davidson.

“U are creating a dangerous and scary environment, and someone will hurt Pete, and this will be all your fault,” she wrote in one message that was later deleted.

“Upon my wife’s request please nobody do anything physical to Skete. I’m going to handle the situation myself,” West wrote at the time.

West also shared messages between him and Davidson, in which the two tirelessly insulted each other, and Davidson sent a selfie claiming to be “in bed with your wife” to the Jesus Walks rapper at one point.

West’s latest post also takes a shot at rapper Kid Cudi, with a small headline under the “Skete Davidson” declaration that reads: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”

This is a reference to Cudi recently walking off the stage at the Rolling Loud music festival, complaining about bottles being thrown at him from the audience. Cudi was a last minute replacement headliner for the festival after West opted out of playing.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com