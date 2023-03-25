Kanye West Is Back on Social Media and He’s Ranting About Jewish People Again

Kanye West returned to social media on Saturday to inform the world that actually “likes” Jewish people again.

West, known now as Ye, has long been open about his struggles with mental illness, but he found himself embroiled in controversy recently when he made multiple statements on Jewish people, including declaring he liked Adolf Hitler on Alex Jones’ radio show.

In a new Instagram post, West claimed he likes Jewish people again and its thanks to filmmaker Jonah Hill and the movie 21 Jump Street.

“Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again. No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people. No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you,” West posted.

West also shared a poster for the movie 21 Jump Street, a reboot of the Johnny Depp-starring ’80s series, the new version starring Hill and Channing Tatum as cops who go undercover in a high school to stop a drug dealer.

Hill grew up Jewish, but has explained in past interviews that he’s not devoutly religious. He most recently starred in the movie You People and he’s recently turned to directing with movies like Mid90s.

West regularly deletes his Instagram posts and the only publicly available one at the time of this writing is his mini-review of 21 Jump Street.

West’s previous anti-Semitic rants on Jewish people lost him multiple deals, including a partnership with Adidas.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com