Kanye West Trashes Jared Kushner and Praises Ivanka Trump in Wild Meltdown

Kanye West has taken the internet by storm this week, tormenting the fashion industry in a series of outrageous stunts and social media posts — and it appears he’s not done yet.

West, now calling himself Ye, sent the internet into a frenzy earlier this week when he appeared in a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt during his Yeezy Paris Fashion Week show. He also posed for photos in the shirt with conservative commentator Candace Owens.

Many in the industry lambasted West for the stunt, including Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. Karefa-Johnson called out West for “indefensible behavior” and an “incredibly irresponsible and dangerous act.”

West immediately attacked Karefa-Johnson’s appearance in a series of now deleted social media posts.

Celebrities expressed support for Karefa-Johnson, including Hailey Bieber, who said in an Instagram post, “My respect for you runs deep my friend!”

Model Gigi Hadid joined in as well, calling West a joke. “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect,” she wrote below his now deleted post.

“You’re a bully and a joke,” she added.

West has continued to fight back against the critics in a frantic flurry of Instagram posts which intensified on Thursday.

West went after Bieber and Hadid, comparing them to model and his one time girlfriend, Vinetria.

“Vinetria you are the culture’s favorite ‘THEEYYY’ threw a mask on you at YZY SZN 9 when I wasn’t looking ‘THEEYY’ don’t want undeniable beautiful black woman to be put on their rightful throne,” West wrote.

“They want corny ass Gigi Hadid and nose job Hailey Baldloose to rally behind an obvious Corey Gamble level non fashion industry plant They don’t want to support Beyoncé They want to shame Lizzo whenever she looses weight Travis Scott and Future are real ones for recognizing this queen and she ain’t have to fuck nobody to be recognized This queen is going to change the trajectory of our people cause she’s not promoting the things that kill our people that “MEDIA” use to kill destroy and control our people,” he ranted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@kanyewest)

West then turned his focus towards Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump.

West first aired his grievances towards Jared’s brother, Josh Kushner. Accompanied by the caption “JESUS IS KING,” West declared, “Fuck Josh Kushner,” before making reference to his wife.

“What if I had 10% of Karlie Kloss underwear line without you knowing,” West said.

“Jared was holding Trump back,” West added, “Ivanka is fire.”

West, who sparked controversy for endorsing former President Donald Trump and meeting with him at the White House, has known Jared for years. They were spotted eating dinner at Carbone in Miami earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@kanyewest)

As of writing, West is still posting on Instagram. He called out a series of friends by name who liked another post criticizing him. He also brutally attacked Tremaine Emory, his former friend and the creative director of skate brand Supreme, who vocally defended the Vogue editor. In several posts, West condemned Emory and leveled allegations about his personal life.

