Kanye West Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt With Candace Owens at Paris Fashion Week

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, made quite the statement at Paris Fashion Week by wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt.

According to Page Six, during his Monday showcasing for his Season 9 Yeezy collection, West gave a speech while wearing the shirt.

Kanye West wearing a White Lives Matter hoodie‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/9Xr7UCQAdF — RapTV (@Rap) October 3, 2022

“I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader,” he said, according to Page Six.

West was later joined by models wearing the same t-shirt. A Tweet from New York Times fashion director, Vanessa Friedman, claimed a photo of the Pope was on the front on the shirt. A full product design picture has yet to be released.

“White Lives Matter” #YZYSZN9. The Pope is on the front. pic.twitter.com/kVJRqeOUhV — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) October 3, 2022

This was West’s first time taking his collection to Paris Fashion Week.

According to High Snobiety, West’s fashion show was thrown together in the eleventh hour with his clothes barely arriving in Paris on Sunday.

The fashion show comes weeks after the rapper severed ties with the clothing brands Gap and Adidas, in pursuit of going solo with his Yeezy brand.

West got support from a variety of friends as supermodel Naomi Campbell closed out the fashion show and conservative commentator Candace Owens was in the audience.

