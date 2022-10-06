Kate Middleton Heckled During Visit to Ireland: ‘Ireland Belongs to the Irish’

Kate Middleton and Prince William made a surprise visit to Northern Ireland on Thursday but not everyone was excited to see the couple in a region where surprise visits from British royals have not always been welcome.

According to People, the couple was greeting members of the public outside Carrickfergus Castle when one well-wisher had a special message for the new Princess of Wales.

In a video circulating Twitter via PA Media, the woman in a green coat reached out to shake Middleton’s hand and quickly said, “Nice to meet you, but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country. Ireland belongs to the Irish.”

When meeting members of the public on her visit to Northern Ireland, the Princess of Wales was challenged by a woman who suggested Kate was not in her own country pic.twitter.com/XtaIXFrn96 — PA Media (@PA) October 6, 2022

Middleton kept her composure and smiled at the woman who was filming the encounter on her phone.

Another woman, waiting to meet Middleton, was holding a child on her shoulders, grabbed the princess’s hand next and happily said, “Welcome to Belfast, Your Royal Highness.”

The relationship between Ireland and England has always been rocky. The complexities of which have been highlighted following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

According to Fox News, the Prince and Princess of Wales were visiting various charities in the region including PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland and “a new outdoor street food and retail market” Trademark.

