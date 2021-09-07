Lizzo Reveals She Has Ghosted ‘People You Would Not Believe’ But Will Always Answer This Celeb

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Self-proclaimed “ghoster” Lizzo has revealed which celebrity she would never ignore.

Lizzo made the revelation during a Monday interview with BBC Radio 1’s Greg James for his segment Unpopular Opinions. During the segment, listeners call in to share their unpopular opinions, and the day’s guest has to reveal if they agree or not.

The final caller, who went by Emily, revealed that her unpopular opinion is that ghosting someone after a couple of dates is “totally ok.”

Lizzo initially agreed with Emily, joking that the caller was “speaking my language,” but then backtracked once she let the thought sit with her for a bit longer.

“Here’s the reason why I agreed with you. Because I’m a ghoster,” she said. “I am totally — I’ve ghosted people you would not believe, you know what I’m saying?”

Taking an educated guess, Emily asked if Lizzo was referring to Chris Evans — likely because the two stars engaged in some online flirting after the Juice singer sent him a “drunk DM.”

“No baby, that’s one man I won’t ghost,” the Truth Hurts singer responded. “I won’t ghost him, I’m waiting for him.”

Lizzo went on to say that while she has ghosted people, she does not think it’s the best option and always ends up apologizing if confronted about it later.

“I apologize, but I do it, so I’m kind of on the fence about this one,” she concluded.

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com