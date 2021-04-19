A message to Scott Rudin. pic.twitter.com/mvOqTvH2S9 — David Graham-Caso (@dgrahamcaso) April 18, 2021

The brother of one of Scott Rudin’s former assistants posted a devastating video blaming the Oscar-winning producer’s abusive behavior for the death of his brother.

David Graham-Caso addressed Rudin directly in a video he posted on Sunday about his brother, Kevin, saying he worked for Rudin in late 2008 and 2009.

“You abused him severely,” said Graham-Caso. “You berated and demeaned, bullied and intimidated and harassed him for eight solid months. It was so intense that he developed anxiety and depression and post-traumatic stress, and like many survivors of traumatic abuse, he soon found himself in another abusive relationship later on in his life. It was so intense that last October, he took his own life.”

Graham-Caso went on to say that the point of his video was to let people know that if anyone works with Rudin, “they are choosing to work with a bully. They are choosing to work with a racist. They are choosing to work with a small and petty person who hurts those who help him succeed.”

“I’m going to make sure that people know the value in the importance of a union and a sort of protections that need to be in place to stop feckless thugs like you from ruining the lives of the people who work for you,” he said.

Rudin has been under fire ever since the Hollywood Reporter published an article filled with numerous accusations that he bullied and violently abused his staff throughout the years. The article claims Rudin smashed a computer monitor on an assistant’s hand because he couldn’t get Rudin a seat on a sold-out flight. The assistant was reportedly hospitalized as a result of that blow-up, and there are other anecdotes saying Rudin threw various objects at his staff.

On Saturday, Rudin offered an apology to Washington Post, saying “I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior caused to individuals, ­directly and indirectly.” Rudin added that he would back away from his projects on Broadway while he takes “steps that I should have taken years ago to address this behavior.”

Graham-Caso slammed the producer’s statement of contrition as “a shrewd PR strategy to avoid real consequences.” He also promised that “real consequences are coming” for Rudin eventually.

Real justice would be you knowing that it was Kevin who helped hold you accountable. Which brings me to my final point, actually why I’m doing this by video. If I look familiar, if I sound familiar, it’s because Kevin and I were identical twins. We were closer than words can explain. He wasn’t just my sibling, he wasn’t just my best friend, he was a part of every part of who I am and he’s gone. Forever. And you are part of the reason why. So it matters to me that you hear this in my voice, and the voice that people told me for my entire life was indistinguishable from Kevin’s. Kevin’s truth will be told. The abuse you inflict has consequences. And real consequences are coming for you.

