Marvel actors rushed to defend Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt after he received harsh criticism online for his perceived conservative political views — Mark Ruffalo noting that he’s simply “not overtly political as a rule.”

On Sunday, Warrior Nun writer Amy Berg posted photos of Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine, and Pratt, joking that, “one has to go.” The post went viral, many dubbing Pratt as “Hollywood’s worst Chris” and calling out his potential conservative views.

This only started the Twitter backlash, as Pratt ran into trouble again when he decided not to participate in an event supporting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA). Almost every other Avengers: Endgame star was in attendance.

Many fans speculated that his absence from the fundraiser was further proof that the star is a conservative who supports President Donald Trump. Pratt has faced this sort of criticism before, including when he discussed his faith on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Ellen Page called Pratt out following the interview, claiming that he has strong ties to a church that holds anti-LGBTQ+ views.

“Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too?” Page wrote on Twitter, highlighting her issues with the Hillsong congregation, which celebrity couple Justin and Hailey Bieber are also members of.

“Being anti LGBTQ is wrong, there aren’t two sides,” she added. “The damage it causes is severe.”

Pratt also faced backlash following a 2017 interview with Men’s Journal, during which the actor explained that he’s uneasy about the current political climate, noting that he does not feel “represented by either side.”

“I really feel there’s common ground out there that’s missed because we focus on the things that separate us. You’re either the red state or the blue state, the left or the right. Not everything is politics,” he said. “I do feel like I relate to everybody—to the struggles of people both out here and where I grew up. I feel like I could have a beer or a meal with just about anyone and find something to relate to.”

Following the most recent criticism, Marvel actors Robert Downey Jr., Zoe Saldana, Ruffalo, and director James Gunn stood up for their Star-Lord:

You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 20, 2020

No matter how hard it gets, stick your chest out, keep your head up and handle it.

-Tupac

You got this @prattprattpratt . Your family, friends, colleagues & everyone who’s ever crossed paths with you knows your heart and your worth! — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) October 21, 2020

Sorry. Just finding out about this nonsense. @prattprattpratt is the best dude in the world. I’ve spent hours & hours sharing my deepest truths with this man, as he has with me. Please stop assuming what he believes, politically or in any other way, because he’s a Christian. https://t.co/XSIgU9WemX — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 20, 2020

Josh Gad, who is not an Avenger but often works with Marvel’s parent company Disney also defended Pratt:

