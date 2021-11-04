Marvel’s Eternals Banned From Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait After Reported Concern Over Same-Sex Couple

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Marvel’s Eternals will not be released in cinemas in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, or Qatar, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The outlet reported that the superhero film will no longer be released in those countries on Nov. 11, as Disney denied a series of edit requests made by local censors.

While Eternals was removed from websites in each of those countries, the United Arab Emirates still has the comic book adaption listed among its upcoming releases.

“Sources suggest the decision was likely made over the inclusion of a same-sex couple in the film and the MCU’s first gay superhero,” wrote THR’s Alex Ritman. “In one scene, the character Phastos (played by Brian Tyree Henry) and his on-screen husband, Ben (Haaz Sleiman), share a passionate kiss.”

While the plotline marked a huge win for comic book fans pushing for more representation within the superhero community, as the LGBTQ+ demographic has been criminally ignored within the genre, homosexuality is still illegal across the Gulf.

This is not the first time a film has been banned in the region due to references to homosexuality. Last year, the Pixar animated film Onward was pulled from theaters across Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia because of a line regarding a lesbian relationship.

Eternals, based on Jack Kirby’s comic series of the same name, was helmed by Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao, and will bring a new alien cast to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Nov. 5.

The superhero team includes Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh.

Watch the trailer above, via YouTube.

