WATCH: Star-Studded Cast of Marvel’s Eternals Showdown with Latest Super-Villain in Epic New Trailer

The final trailer for Marvel’s star-studded Eternals is here.

Based on Jack Kirby’s criminally underrated 1976-78 comic series, the much-anticipated Eternals film, helmed by Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao, brings in a whole new alien cast to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The latest superhero team includes Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh.

Beloved Game of Thrones star Kit Harington will also join his long-lost Stark brother (Madden) as human character Dane Whitman — and if you listen closely, you can already hear the nerds rejoicing.

The Eternals, an immortal race who arrived on Earth 7,000 years ago, had a mission to protect humans from their evil equivalent the Deviants, explaining the Eternal’s secret presence on the planet.

Their work was seemingly finished until Josh Brolin’s Thanos erased and then brought back half of the universe’s population during the Avengers films — a move that Hayek’s Ajak explains created enough energy for the Deviants to emerge once again.

“Why didn’t you guys help fight Thanos?” Harington’s Whitman asks Chan’s Sersi at one point in the trailer.

Sersi explains that they were “instructed not to interfere in any human conflicts unless Deviants were involved,” prompting Whitman to ask, “By who?”

The trailer then cuts to a massive red Celestial, a member of the godlike beings first introduced to the franchise in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

While the Deviants are the film’s obvious new super-villain — the trailer showing a showdown between the Eternals and their counterparts — Whitman’s question implies that the Celestials might be the latest threat to humanity.

Watch above, via YouTube.

