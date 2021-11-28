Matthew McConaughey Announces Decision on Run For Texas Governor

Actor Matthew McConaughey announced on Sunday that he will not run for governor in Texas, following months of speculation.

McConaughey said in September that he was “measuring” the idea of a gubernatorial, calling himself “more of a folksy and philosopher poet statesman than I am a, per se, definitive politician.”

In a video posted on Twitter, McConaughey said that he has “been considering a run for the governor of Texas, I’ve been listening, I’ve been learning, I’ve been measuring.”

Amid his public speculation, McConaughey, who has no stated political affiliation, emerged as a possible frontrunner.

A University of Texas poll showed the actor beating out Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) by eight points in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup.

“I’ve been studying Texas politics and American politics,” McConaughey said in the video. “What have I learned? A lot — that we have some problems we need to fix, that our politics need new purpose, that we have divides that need healing…”

He went on to rule out a gubernatorial bid, saying that he would instead focus on supporting “entrepreneurs, businesses, and foundations that are “creating pathways for people to succeed in life.”

“As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership,” McConaughey said. “It’s a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I am choosing not to take at this moment.”

Watch above, via Twitter

