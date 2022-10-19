Meghan Markle Talks to Variety About Rifts in the Royal Family: ‘It’s Complicated’

Meghan Markle is speaking out about the royal family for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September.

In an exclusive cover story with Variety, published Wednesday, Markle talked about her time in the UK.

Writer Matt Donnelly asked, “How has this time been?”

“There’s been such an outpouring of love and support. I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time,” Markle said.

“What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband,'” she added.

Donnelly even asked how the Queen’s death has impacted Markle’s family in particular.

“In big moments in life, you get a lot of perspective,” she replied. “It makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on. Right now, we feel energized and excited about all of the things we’ve been building toward. We’re also focused on our foundation. So much of the work we do includes the philanthropic space.”

And then the question that’s been on everyone’s mind — What about that rumored bombshell documentary set to release on Netflix this December? Rumors have swirled in recent days that both Markle and Prince Harry have been battling it out with Netflix executives, requesting heavy editing to their interviews where some believe they may have spoken unkindly of the royal family.

“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it,” Markle said. “But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

“It’s interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on “Suits,” it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That’s been really fun,” she added.

