Actress Michelle Williams used her Emmy Awards acceptance speech to call out pay inequality for women in Hollywood and urge other studios to close the gap.

Williams won her first Emmy for her role in the FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon, where she played Gwen Verdon.

“I see this as an acknowledgement of what is possible when a woman is trusted and feels safe enough to voice her needs and respected enough to be heard,” Williams said. “When I ask for more dance classes, I heard yes. Voice lessons, yes. Hair not made out of rubber, yes. All these things require effort and cost more money. But my bosses never presumed to know better than I did about what I needed in order to do my job and honor Gwen Verdon.”

Williams then thanked her studio for paying her equally to her co-stars and emphasized why she felt it was important.

“Because they understood that when you put value into a person, it empowers that person to get in touch with their own inherent value. Where do they put that value? They put it into their work. The next time a woman, especially a woman of color, because she stands to make 52 cents on the dollar compared to her white male counterparts, tells you what she needs in order to do her job, listen to her, believe her, because one day she might stand in front of you and say thank you for allowing her to succeed because of her workplace environment and not in spite of it.”

