Nicki Minaj Tells Meghan McCain to ‘Eat Sh*t’

Nicki Minaj and Meghan McCain are trading barbs on Twitter.

Minaj has been firing back at critics after tweeting on Monday night that her cousin has a friend whose “testicles became swollen” after taking the Covid-19 vaccine. The singer posted the tweet as part of a thread explaining why she was not going to the Met Gala, which had a vaccine requirement.

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Several minutes later, McCain tweeted a fairly benign response to the Minaj post:

That’s entirely enough internet for today. https://t.co/emqltXR5Z5 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 13, 2021

Minaj fired back with a simple retort: “Eat sh*t you.”

Eat shit you https://t.co/s9RViCue3A — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

In response, the former View co-host blasted Minaj for spreading “vaccine hesitancy.”

“You have an enormous platform and have just spread unimaginable vaccine hesitancy to your fans,” McCain wrote. “Not only is it deeply irresponsible, it is very sad. I hope you talk to doctors and scientists like @ashishkjha like I did eventually. People are still dying from covid. #TeamCardi.”

You have an enormous platform and have just spread unimaginable vaccine hesitancy to your fans. Not only is it deeply irresponsible, it is very sad. I hope you talk to doctors and scientists like @ashishkjha like I did eventually. People are still dying from covid.#TeamCardi https://t.co/JMiJVNpBBA — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 14, 2021

This post will be updated should additional barbs be traded.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com