No Daniel Radcliffe Has Not Tested Positive for Coronavirus

By Charlie NashMar 10th, 2020, 3:43 pm

John Sciulli/Getty Images

No, Harry Potter megastar Daniel Radcliffe has not tested positive for the coronavirus — but that didn’t stop people falling for the hoax story on social media Tuesday.

Several prominent Twitter users retweeted the fake news, including the New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, before realizing that the spoof “BBC News” tweet was false.

Even British radio broadcaster Iain Dale allegedly announced the news as if it were real on his LBC show before discovering he had been tricked.

As of writing, Radcliffe has not tested positive for the coronavirus.

