P. Diddy, Dwyane Wade, Charlamagne Tha God Under Fire For Showing Support to Nick Cannon After Anti-Semitic Comments

By KJ EdelmanJul 15th, 2020, 5:40 pm

Michael Tran/Getty Images

Several celebrities, including rapper P. Diddy, radio host Charlamagne Tha God, and NBA legend Dwyane Wade have faced criticism for showing support of Nick Cannon after he was fired from ViacomCBS Wednesday morning for anti-Semitic comments.

In a resurfaced interview this week, Cannon praised Nation of Islam leader Minister Louis Farrakhan and claimed “every time I’ve heard him speak, it’s positive, it’s powerful, it’s uplifting.” Cannon also pushed conspiracy theories implying Jewish people control centralized banking.

He initially denied being discriminatory, saying, “It’s never hate speech, you can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people.” Cannon later apologized on Tuesday in a lengthy Facebook post for his anti-Semitic comments.

“I hold myself accountable for this moment and take full responsibility because My intentions are only to show that as a beautiful human species we have way more commonalities than differences,” Cannon wrote. A day later, ViacomCBS terminated their relationship with the host.

After the news, Diddy tweeted, “[email protected] come home to @REVOLTTV truly BLACK OWNED!!! Red heart We got your back and love you and what you have done for the culture. We are for our people first!!! For us! By US! Let’s go!!!”

On the Breakfast Club, Charlamagne told viewers, “That’s what you can do when you have the power. … Listen, Nick is my guy. I hate it had to be him, but that’s what you can do when you have the power. And if there’s one thing Jewish people have showed us, it’s they have the power.”

And Wade tweeted, “@NickCannon We are with you. Keep leading!”

Wade eventually deleted the tweet after two hours, issuing a clarification that said, “I was not supporting or condoning what Nick Cannon specifically said, but I had expressed my support of him owning the content and brand he helped create.”

Still, the three came under fire quickly on Twitter for their support of Cannon.

