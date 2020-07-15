Several celebrities, including rapper P. Diddy, radio host Charlamagne Tha God, and NBA legend Dwyane Wade have faced criticism for showing support of Nick Cannon after he was fired from ViacomCBS Wednesday morning for anti-Semitic comments.

In a resurfaced interview this week, Cannon praised Nation of Islam leader Minister Louis Farrakhan and claimed “every time I’ve heard him speak, it’s positive, it’s powerful, it’s uplifting.” Cannon also pushed conspiracy theories implying Jewish people control centralized banking.

He initially denied being discriminatory, saying, “It’s never hate speech, you can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people.” Cannon later apologized on Tuesday in a lengthy Facebook post for his anti-Semitic comments.

“I hold myself accountable for this moment and take full responsibility because My intentions are only to show that as a beautiful human species we have way more commonalities than differences,” Cannon wrote. A day later, ViacomCBS terminated their relationship with the host.

After the news, Diddy tweeted, “[email protected] come home to @REVOLTTV truly BLACK OWNED!!! Red heart We got your back and love you and what you have done for the culture. We are for our people first!!! For us! By US! Let’s go!!!”

.@NickCannon come home to @REVOLTTV truly BLACK OWNED!!! ✊🏿❤️ We got your back and love you and what you have done for the culture. We are for our people first!!! For us! By US! Let’s go!!! — Diddy (@Diddy) July 15, 2020

On the Breakfast Club, Charlamagne told viewers, “That’s what you can do when you have the power. … Listen, Nick is my guy. I hate it had to be him, but that’s what you can do when you have the power. And if there’s one thing Jewish people have showed us, it’s they have the power.”

And Wade tweeted, “@NickCannon We are with you. Keep leading!”

Wade eventually deleted the tweet after two hours, issuing a clarification that said, “I was not supporting or condoning what Nick Cannon specifically said, but I had expressed my support of him owning the content and brand he helped create.”

I want to clarify my now deleted tweet. I was not supporting or condoning what Nick Cannon specifically said, but I had expressed my support of him owning the content and brand he helped create 🙏🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 15, 2020

Still, the three came under fire quickly on Twitter for their support of Cannon.

Dwyane Wade and Diddy are now cheerleading Nick Cannon calling Jews “savages.” What is going on? How many people are going to throw their legacies down the drain to…check notes…defend the right to hate Jews? — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) July 15, 2020

Come the fuck on with this shit. Come the fuck on. Black Jews exist, anti-Semitism is evil, and Nick Cannon hasn’t done shit for the “culture” since “Drumline.” pic.twitter.com/MXoFAZUwzh — Jane Coaston (@cjane87) July 15, 2020

You do not, under any circumstances, have to hand it to Nick Cannon. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 15, 2020

imaging weighing in to anything even remotely controversial on behalf of nick cannon — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) July 15, 2020

I respect @cthagod, but his comment that Nick Cannon’s firing proves “Jews have the power” is off base. Did the hundreds of white people who have been fired over these past few months for disagreeing with the radical goals of black lives matter prove that we have the power? — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 15, 2020

What’s really sad/disappointing about this stuff, between Stephen Jackson and now Wade, is that these guys have enormous platforms. Jackson was literally hoisting George Floyd’s daughter on his shoulders. Wade is raising a trans daughter. The things they advocate for are … — Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) July 15, 2020

Nick Cannon is receiving A LOT of support for calling white people soulless subhuman savages. Anti-white racism is not only acceptable but celebrated. It is the only form of mainstream racism and anyone who pretends to fight racism but ignores this is a cowardly fraud. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 15, 2020

