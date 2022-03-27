PHOTOS: Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Others Pay Tribute to Ukraine at Academy Awards

Several celebrities donned a ribbon or button to show solidarity with Ukraine during the 94th annual Academy Awards. Among those was actor Samuel L. Jackson, pictured above, who received an honorary Oscar for lifetime achievement at the Governors Awards on Friday.

Jamie Lee Curtis showed up with the ribbon as well, which read #WithRefugees.

“I just want to represent the refugee crisis and let people wake up and realize that this is a humanitarian crisis. The refugee crisis is very real,” Curtis told ET.

“The displaced people are very real and they need help, they need homes and they need support,” she added. “The Oscar-nominated films Flee and Encanto are about displaced people, so it’s important.”

The ribbons come from a partnership with the United Nations Human Rights Council’s Refugee Agency in an effort to raise awareness about the current refugee crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

And the #Oscars for the best refugee advocate goes to… everyone who stands #WithRefugees. Thank you for your kindness. pic.twitter.com/asWJoFvZv8 — USA for UNHCR (@UNRefugeeAgency) March 27, 2022

Other celebrities seen donning ribbons include actor Jason Momoa, South Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung, and songwriter Diane Warren, who was nominated for her song “Somehow You Do” in Four Good Days. (photos below in that order).

Italian film director Paolo Sorrentino (second from left) wore a ribbon along with his wife Daniela D’Antonio (second from right) and actors Luisa Ranieri and Filippo Scotti.

Sorrentino received his second nomination for his film The Hand of God, in which Ranieri and Scotti star.

Other celebrities wore a blue and yellow pin, including British actor Benedict Cumberbatch, pictured below.

Director Francis Ford Coppola wore a pin expressing solidarity with Ukraine, showing the flags of the United States and Ukraine. Coppola attended the ceremony as his famed film The Godfather celebrated its 50th anniversary.

