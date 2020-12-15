Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed a multiyear deal with Spotify to host and produce podcasts for the streaming platform.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back as senior members of the British royal family earlier this year, formed the production company Archewell Audio to launch their new venture.

Spotify said in a press release Tuesday that the pair “will host and produce podcasts that build community through shared experience, narratives, and values.” First up is a holiday special hosted by the Duke and Duchess featuring “stories of hope and compassion.” Their first full podcast series will premiere sometime in 2021.

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” the couple said in a joint statement. “With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

The news of Harry and Meghan’s Spotify deal comes just two months after it was announced they signed a multiyear deal with Netflix to produce original programming for the streaming platform. Those projects will include documentaries, feature films, scripted TV shows and children’s programming.

