Pro-MAGA Rapper Lil Pump Posts Mugshot in Solidarity With Trump: ‘FREETRUMP’

Lil Pump, the rapper who appeared on stage with former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in 2020, posted his own mugshot in solidarity on Friday following Trump’s arrest in Fulton County, Georgia.

“FREETRUMP,” wrote Pump in an Instagram post, attached to an image showing the two mugshots side by side.

The post received more than 85,000 likes, as well as comments of support from Donald Trump Jr. and Trump adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle.

“Yea buddy 👏👏👏,” Trump Jr. commented, while Guilfoyle wrote, “Hell yeah! 🔥”

Trump Jr. also thanked the rapper for his support on Twitter.

Lil Pump has been a vocal Trump supporter for several years and even appeared on stage with the former president at a campaign rally in November 2020.

Trump introduced Lil Pump as “one of the big superstars of the world, Little Pimp” during the rally, before correcting his mistake.

Another rapper, Chief Keef, also published a post in support of Trump on Friday.

Chief Keef posted a fake version of Trump’s mugshot, which featured the former president throwing a Bloods gang sign, and wrote, “I know what ever deck he on he good in da hood for sure he finna run the prison… That boy finna be eatin like a mf all da blacks finna have my boy back.”

