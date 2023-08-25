Rapper Chief Keef Says Trump Will ‘Run the Prison’ if Convicted: ‘He Good In Da Hood’

Popular rapper Chief Keef posted an edited photo of former President Donald Trump throwing a Bloods gang sign on Friday and suggested Trump would “run the prison” if convicted in Georgia.

Following Trump’s arrest in Fulton County, Georgia and the viral release of his mugshot, Chief Keef posted on Instagram a fake version of Trump’s mugshot which featured him throwing the Bloods gang sign, along with the caption:

Nah my boy in dat Bitch Banging on dem folks [laughing emojis] I know what ever deck he on he good in da hood for sure he finna run the prison… That boy finna be eatin like a mf all da blacks finna have my boy back.

Over the years, Trump has received support from several prominent rappers, including Kanye West, Kodak Black, Lil Wayne, and Lil Pump.

Trump pardoned both Kodak Black and Lil Wayne at the end of his presidency and invited Lil Pump onto the stage at one of his campaign rallies in 2020 — mistakenly referring to the rapper as “Little Pimp.”

In 2018, Chief Keef reacted to West’s support for Trump by saying, “I am not a fan of Trump. I don’t understand that connection, but Kanye does what he wants.”

On Friday, Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo boasted that a Black woman in New Orleans had told him Trump was “a gangsta” following his arrest, and argued that Trump now “has cred among a new bloc of voters” thanks to his viral mugshot.

