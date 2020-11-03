President Donald Trump botched Lil Pump’s name on Monday night as he invited the rapper on stage for his final campaign rally of the 2020 election.

Trump held his last event in Grand Rapids, Michigan after his using his rallying blitz earlier in the day to rail against Joe Biden’s endorsements from celebrities. The president ended by bringing Pump on stage to tout his endorsement, but in the process of doing so, Trump blew it with Pump’s name by calling him “Little Pimp.”

“Speaking of sound, music, and other things, one of the big superstars of the world, Little Pimp,” Trump exclaimed. He corrected himself after that, saying “Do you want to come up and say something? Come on, Lil Pump. Come on up here.”

Pump (AKA Gazzy Garcia) has drawn media attention lately for boosting Trump on Instagram and posting pictures of himself with the president’s allies. When he got on stage, the rapper kept that going as he told the crowd “do not vote for Sleepy Joe at all!”

Watch above.

