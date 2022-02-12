Rapper Kodak Black, 3 Others Shot Outside Justin Bieber Afterparty

Rapper Kodak Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, and three others were shot outside a restaurant in West Hollywood on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Police Department has not named the victims, but told NBC News that all four individuals who were shot are in stable condition. Two were taken to a hospital by ambulance, while the other two took themselves to the hospital.

The shooting reportedly occurred outside of Italian restaurant Nice Guy, where Justin Bieber was hosting an afterparty following a private concert.

Officer Drake Madison of LAPD’s Media Relations Division told CBS Los Angeles that police were sent at 2:45 a.m. after witnesses “heard a fight outside, when multiple shots were fired.”

TMZ obtained footage of the incident, which shows a fight outside followed by several gunshots.

According to TMZ, someone jumped a member of Kapri’s entourage as they were leaving the restaurant, prompting Kapri to swing at the assailant; a gunman then open-fired. TMZ also reported that the rapper was shot in the leg.

The LAPD said in a press release no arrests have been made, and a Black male suspect fled the scene.

Kapri was among those who were pardoned or whose sentences were commuted by former President Donald Trump after being sentenced to almost four years in jail for forging paperwork to obtain a firearm.

