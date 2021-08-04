Rihanna Officially Becomes a BILLIONAIRE at 33 Years Old: Forbes

Rihanna has officially become a billionaire at 33-years-old, according to Forbes.

Rihanna, whose given name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, reportedly has a net worth of $1.7 billion, making her the second-richest woman in the entertainment industry, only behind Oprah Winfrey, as well as the wealthiest woman in music.

The majority of Rihanna’s wealth, however, is not a result of her music career, despite the fact that her last studio album “Anti” remained at the top of the Billboard charts for 63 weeks.

Much of the singer’s fortune instead comes from her makeup line Fenty Beauty, which Forbes estimated is worth $2.8 billion alone. Her lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, is additionally worth an estimated $270 million.

“Fenty Beauty isn’t Rihanna’s only billion-dollar brand. In February her lingerie line Savage x Fenty raised $115 million in funding at a $1 billion valuation,” wrote Forbes’ Madeline Berg. “The company, which launched in 2018 as a joint venture with TechStyle Fashion Group, counts blue-chip investors like Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners and private equity firm L. Catterton (in which Bernard Arnault is an investor) as shareholders.”

Forbes estimated that Rihanna maintains a 30 percent ownership stake in Savage x Fenty and has confirmed that the pop star owns 50 percent of Fenty Beauty.

Shannon Coyne, the co-founder of consumer products consultancy Bluestock Advisors, predicted that Rihanna’s success largely stems from her ability to market products to diverse consumers of all sizes and skin shades.

“She was one of the first brands that came out and said ‘I want to speak to all of those different people,'” Coyne told Forbes, later adding, “She is creating a brand outside of herself. It’s not just about Rihanna.”

“Even if you don’t like her music, she’s created a real style in the fashion and beauty space,” Coyne added.

