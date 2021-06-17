Rita Moreno has walked back her recent defense of Lin-Manuel Miranda amid accusations of whitewashing in his latest film In the Heights — writing that she is “incredibly disappointed” in herself.

“While making a statement in defense of Lin-Manuel Miranda on the Colbert Show last night, I was clearly dismissive of black lives that matter in our Latin community,” she wrote in a Thursday tweet. “It is so easy to forget how celebration for some is lament for others.”

In addition to applauding Lin for his wonderful movie version of In The Heights, let me add my appreciation for his sensitivity and resolve to be more inclusive of the Afro-Latino community going forward. See, you CAN teach this old dog new tricks – RITA — Rita Moreno (@TheRitaMoreno) June 17, 2021

“In addition to applauding Lin for his wonderful movie version of In The Heights, let me add my appreciation for his sensitivity and resolve to be more inclusive of the Afro-Latino community going forward,” she added. “See, you CAN teach this old dog new tricks.”

While sitting down with Stephen Colbert, Moreno addressed the backlash Miranda and In the Heights director, Jon M. Chu have received regarding colorism in the film.

“It’s like you can never do right it seems,” she said on Tuesday’s Late Show. “This is the man who literally has brought Latino-ness and Puerto Rican-ness to America. I couldn’t do it. I mean, I would love to say I did, but I couldn’t. Lin-Manuel has done that, really single-handedly, and I’m thrilled to pieces, and I’m proud that he produced my documentary.”

“We are all colors in Puerto Rico,” she continued. “This is how it is. It would be so nice if they hadn’t come up with that and left it alone, just for now. They’re really attacking the wrong person.”

Miranda was specifically facing criticism for failing to accurately depict Washington Heights’ Afro-Latinx community, as the film, set in the neighborhood, only has one Afro-Latina in the main cast.

“In trying to paint a mosaic of this community, we fell short. I’m truly sorry,” Miranda wrote in an apology addressing colorism in his film. “I’m learning from the feedback, I thank you for raising it, and I’m listening.”

Miranda was similarly condemned in response to his 2008 musical of the same name — the Australian production even getting canceled due to the backlash.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com