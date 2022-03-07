Rocketman Star Taron Egerton Collapses on Stage During Opening Night of New Play

Taron Egerton collapsed on stage during the opening night performance of the new play Cock.

Egerton was roughly three-fourths of the way through his performance at the Ambassadors Theatre in London when he fainted on stage.

The incident prompted the curtains to momentarily go down, as production was halted for roughly 40 minutes while a doctor in the audience tended to Egerton.

Cock director Marianne Elliott later took the stage to confirm that Egerton was “absolutely fine,” according to Variety, adding that Egerton’s understudy Joel Harper Jackson would finish the show

Egerton also took to Instagram to confirm that he is fine following the accident, writing, “I am completely fine. Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego but I’m fine.”

“I’ve decided to put a positive spin on it and I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn’t handle it and checked out,” he added.

The actor promised to be “back with a vengence” the next night and continue his performance in the play, which is scheduled to run into June.

Egerton went on to thank Jackson for stepping in for him after he fainted, adding, “Joel is an amazing actor and a lovely person.”

The play stars Egerton and Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey as a gay couple whose relationship is called into question when they decide to go on a break.

While on their break, Bailey’s character John “meets the girl of his dreams,” forcing him to consider “what path to take sexually,” according to the London Theatre’s summary of the play.

