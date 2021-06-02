RuPaul’s Drag Race Star Widow Von’Du Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Widow Von’Du was arrested earlier this week on charges of domestic assault.

The season 12 alum, whose given name is Ray Fry, was taken into custody on Monday by the Kansas City Police Department, per TMZ, after Fry’s boyfriend claimed the drag performer violently assaulted him.

According to the probable cause affidavit, obtained by TMZ, Fry’s boyfriend told authorities that the drag performer came home in an intoxicated state on Friday night and became irritated after finding him sleeping there.

Fry allegedly “proceeded to punch his face 4 to 5 times, strangle him, drag him across the floor, and eventually push him into a bed frame,” causing him to bleed “profusely” and knocking him unconscious.

Fry was reportedly charged with both first and second degree domestic assault charges, and was released from custody on Tuesday after posting $5,000 of a $50,000 bond.

Video of the arrest was later posted to Twitter by user @cyndollxshows, showing Fry claiming self-defense.

“You’re taking me down because I was assaulted in my apartment, as someone else would not understand that his privilege does not extend to my apartment,” Fry told police while in drag.

“As a Black man in this city, I am being arrested for defending myself in my apartment,” Fry said. “And just because his ass got beat up because he would not leave when I asked five times, I’m being arrested. So what I want everyone to see, is that I am being arrested right now, for defending myself in my apartment, instead of someone being arrested for violating me.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]