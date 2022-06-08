NBC’s Savannah Guthrie admitted during an interview with Johnny Depp’s legal team that her husband consulted for them amid the trial.

“A quick disclosure, my husband has done consulting work for the Depp legal team,” she stated at the top of the interview with Depp’s attorneys Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew. “But not in connection with this interview.”

Guthrie’s husband, Michael Feldman, is a public relations and communications consultant and a former Democratic political advisor.

Feldman previously worked as former Vice President Al Gore’s traveling chief of staff during Gore’s 2000 presidential campaign and is the founding partner and managing director of consulting firm The Glover Park Group.

According to a 2014 interview Feldman did with The Hollywood Reporter, The Glover Park Group gives “studios and filmmakers marketing advice for topical and controversial movies and TV shows.”

Following Guthrie’s disclosure regarding her husband’s connection to the trial, the host went on to ask them questions about the verdict, Depp’s reaction to his trial win, and their own post-trial social media attention.

While Guthrie disclosed her connection to her interviewees on Wednesday, she omitted that fact while sitting down with Amber Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft last week.

Bredehoft joined Guthrie just a day after a jury largely sided with Depp.

After spending roughly six weeks in the Fairfax, the jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages over abuse allegations made in Heard’s 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

Because Virginia law caps punitive damages at $350,000, Depp was awarded $10.35 million total.

Determining that Heard had also proven elements of defamation against Depp’s former attorney Adam Waldman, the jury awarded $2 million to Heard in compensatory damages.

