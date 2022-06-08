Glenn Greenwald Asks if Joy Reid Should Face Blame for Radicalizing Would-Be Kavanaugh Killer

Following reports an armed man was arrested outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Maryland home, journalist Glenn Greenwald pointed to MSNBC host Joy Reid as possibly helping to incite the violence.

The unidentified man was taken into custody by police and reportedly said he planned on killing the conservative judge over the recent opinion draft leak out of the Supreme Court suggesting Roe v. Wade could potentially be overturned.

“It’s vital that we know which cable hosts he likes and which magazines he reads so we know who radicalized him and is to blame for this,” Greenwald tweeted in reaction to the story.

He then specifically pointed to Reid.

“We don’t yet know if this would-be Kavanaugh murderer watches Joy Reid’s show — chances are very high he didn’t since virtually nobody does — but she regularly calls the Justice a Christian nationalist who favors theocracy. Did this inspire violence?” Greenwald wrote in his follow-up tweet.

He included a screenshot of a tweet from the Reid calling Kavanaugh “Beers Kavanaugh” and referring to him as a “Christian nationalist.”

We don’t yet know if this would-be Kavanaugh murderer watches Joy Reid’s show — chances are very high he didn’t since virtually nobody does — but she regularly calls the Justice a Christian nationalist who favors theocracy. Did this inspire violence?https://t.co/liGtT416Ap pic.twitter.com/x3sY8vxDvs — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 8, 2022

Some will surely see Greenwald’s attack as an ironically detached illustration of how silly he finds the blaming some cable news hosts for violence, in particular Tucker Carlson, whose program he frequently appears on.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the same day there were reports of the arrest outside Kavanaugh’s home, Reid also referred to conservative Justices as “Christian nationalists.”

Greenwald is not the only one pointing out rhetoric that could have radicalized the would-be Kavanaugh assassin. In a Senate floor speech, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) pointed to the “reckless” and “apocalyptic” rhetoric from critics since the draft leak as being behind the incident. He also claimed House Democrats have been blocking a bill that would provide police security to the immediate families of Supreme Court Justices and called for it to be passed immediately in light of the latest arrest.

