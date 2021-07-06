Paul Rudd must give a great massage — at least by Seth Rogen’s standards.

Rogen took to Twitter on Monday to detail a prank Rudd pulled on him, which ended in a full massage.

“Once I was in the spa in a hotel in Vegas getting a massage,” Rogen wrote. “When I finished I turned over and to my shock Paul Rudd was massaging me. He saw me go in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I’d notice immediately. I didn’t, and Paul did the entire rest of it.”

Naturally, Rogen’s story attracted some skeptics, producer Jeremy Wein joking, “Are we sure this wasn’t a weed induced hallucination Seth?”

“I’m sure Paul would confirm it,” Rogen replied.

Well, Rudd did confirm the story when reached out for comment. “Haha! It’s 100% true,” he told Mediaite.

