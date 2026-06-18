Stunning Video Shows Moscow Oil Refinery Roof Blasted into the Air After Ukrainian Drone Strikes

Stunning photos and video from Moscow showed multiple oil refineries on fire Thursday from Ukrainian drone strikes — including one that literally had the roof blown off.

As Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has stretched into its fourth year, the Ukrainians have increasingly taken bolder steps, sending drones over the border to strike military and infrastructure targets hundreds of miles into Russian territory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans for his “Victory Day” parade on May 9 in Moscow’s Red Square were noticeably scaled back — even after an official statement released by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announcing a temporary ceasefire. Putin seems to have found himself still uneasy after Zelensky’s public promise to honor a ceasefire, as the former comedian snarkily included the precise military coordinates of the parade grounds in his statement.

It’s far from the first time Zelensky has drawn on his past theatrical career to express himself with wry humor during the war, from his rejection of an offer of help from the U.S. to evacuate in the early days of the war (“I need ammunition, not a ride“) to the way he debunked Putin’s claims last December that Ukrainian troops in Kupiansk were surrounded — by showing up in person and posting selfies.

Zelensky has kept this tone in his reports on social media about the drone strikes Ukraine has been able to accomplish in Russia, frequently referring to them as “long-range sanctions.”

His post on Thursday announced that Ukraine’s “long-range sanctions once again reached the Moscow region” and had hit the Moscow oil refinery “for the second time this week,” and shared several video clips showing explosions, fire, and large plumes of smoke stretching across the Moscow skyline.

Last night, our long-range sanctions once again reached the Moscow region – for the second time this week, the Moscow oil refinery was hit. Targets were also struck in the Rostov region and in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is a fully justified response to… pic.twitter.com/NhFl4FlT9L — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 18, 2026

Wrote Zelensky:

Last night, our long-range sanctions once again reached the Moscow region – for the second time this week, the Moscow oil refinery was hit. Targets were also struck in the Rostov region and in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is a fully justified response to Russian attacks on our cities and communities, and another important result of our warriors’ work against facilities that sustain Russia’s war machine. I thank our Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine for their coordinated efforts – the Security Service of Ukraine, the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Special Operations Forces, Defense Intelligence, and our missile brigade for their precision. In recent days, all of our partners have noted the precision and effectiveness of our mid-range strikes and long-range sanctions. It is time the war ended, and Russia must take the necessary steps in diplomacy.

The Kyiv Independent reported that the Ukrainian drone strikes “caused major disruptions to air travel, with state-owned airline Aeroflot and its subsidiary Rossiya canceling more than 170 flights to and from Moscow and delaying over 110 others, according to company statements.”

Ukrainian officials confirmed the strike on the refinery to the Independent, and said that “at least five fires were recorded at the facility,” including “a combined oil processing unit, secondary refining units and a storage tank farm were burning.” The government also said that the strikes hit the Gukovo fuel depot in Russia’s Rostov Oblast, a facility used to store and ship fuel and lubricants for the Russian army.

Zelensky told reporters on Thursday that Ukraine would continue such strikes as long as Putin refused to end the war, and cited the attack earlier this week on the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery.

“If Putin does not want to end this war, we will not sit quietly,” he said. “We will respond, and the response must be strong. If Ukraine burns, so will Moscow.”

Other government officials have echoed this message, that Ukraine is determined to defend itself and will continue to strike strategic targets within Russia until Putin withdraws his troops.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote a tweet in response to Moscow residents who were alarmed by the strikes and fires and asking “What is going on?”

One of the most popular questions asked by Muscovites this morning is “What is going on?” I can answer. Your country started a war of aggression against ours. For years, it has been killing our people. Now that you know what’s going on, ask Putin when he is planning to end it. — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) June 18, 2026

The answer, wrote Sybiha, is that “[y]our country started a war of aggression against ours” and “has been killing our people” for years.

“Now that you know what’s going on, ask Putin when he is planning to end it,” he added.

According to the Independent, the refinery “is one of the largest in Russia, supplying about 40% of the Moscow fuel market and the majority of the region’s gasoline,” and it “provides aviation fuel to all four of Moscow’s major airports and has a processing capacity of more than 12 million tons of crude oil per year.”

Multiple official Ukrainian government accounts and media outlets shared additional photos and video of the aftermath of the drone strikes, including several showing the circular roof blasting in the air, with some comparing it to a flying saucer.

A post by the state media account United24 referred to the refinery strike as a “UFO (Unplanned Flammable Outage).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNITED24Media (@united24.media)

Other posts by United24 collected memes that were circulating Thursday among pro-Ukrainian accounts.

Several additional video and photo posts are included below.

The roof is on fire🔥 This photo is the very essence of what totalitarian russia has become as a result of their own actions. They went out of their heads, pursuing maniacal ideas, and it blew their heads off. pic.twitter.com/JnZxV1PLII — UNITED24 (@U24_gov_ua) June 18, 2026

“We have the best air defense in the world.” The chairman of the russian defense committee was satisfied with today’s attacks on Moscow’s refineries. While russia is “receiving valuable experience,” let’s make sure Ukraine receives actual air defenses:https://t.co/4Os08VprA0 pic.twitter.com/bzBSm79wqP — UNITED24 (@U24_gov_ua) June 18, 2026

Guess we f*cked around and found out, an insightful Moscow resident says as he watches the Moscow oil refinery burning. https://t.co/ibupq8ofJc pic.twitter.com/k9918G4MhE — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 18, 2026

The moment a storage tank at the Moscow oil refinery was hit: the blast blew the tank's lid off. https://t.co/ibupq8ofJc pic.twitter.com/cptsVVywYP — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 18, 2026

Some more footage from Moscow, aftermath of the Ukrainian mass drone attack on the Moscow Oil Refinery. #Russia pic.twitter.com/ruZPS3PqGk — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) June 18, 2026

I remember when Russia said any Ukrainian strike on its territory would be an absolute red line, and the West was afraid to provoke it. Ukraine is now hitting Russia's energy infrastructure on a daily basis. This is Moscow today. What happened? pic.twitter.com/MY1rlTQUSS — Ostap Yarysh (@OstapYarysh) June 18, 2026

New wallpaper for my phone: it helps to calm down, reset breathing, and reminds what to focus on. Also it’s just beautiful. The moment a storage tank at the Moscow oil refinery was hit: the blast blew the tank’s lid off. The funny part – in almost every video, ordinary… pic.twitter.com/QKl61ydjnI — Kateryna Lisunova (@KaterynaLis) June 18, 2026

In Moscow, everything is going according to plan. Not Russia’s plan, though. https://t.co/xvvbh7NCW1 — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) June 18, 2026

⚠️Compared to the June 16 strike on the Kapotnya oil refinery, this situation appears far more serious: several fuel storage tanks are burning simultaneously The video captures the moment one of them explodes — just look at how beautifully the tank lid gets launched into the… https://t.co/k78hyUvYUc pic.twitter.com/rYpJE89jvM — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 18, 2026

I want 3 hours version of this pic.twitter.com/ZOpxhrCvMp — Saint Javelin (@saintjavelin) June 18, 2026

A few years ago, nobody would have believed it. But this is Moscow today. pic.twitter.com/4OOig7DSG0 — Saint Javelin (@saintjavelin) June 18, 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saint Javelin (@saintjavelin)

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