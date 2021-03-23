<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Seth Meyers went after Donald Trump’s post presidency look on Monday night — mocking him for turning into a “financially broken ghost criminal.”

Meyers spent the bulk of his Closer Look segment addressing Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.

The Late Night host revealed that Michael Sherwin, a former prosecutor for the Capitol riot, told 60 Minutes on Sunday that there is likely enough evidence to charge those who stormed the building with sedition. Trump’s role is also reportedly still under investigation.

But before Meyers discussed Trump’s responsibly for the attack, as the former president is reportedly still under investigation — the host first took shots at Trump’s life post presidency.

“He has decided to spend his time creepily shuffling around his Palm Beach resort like the ghost of a retired dentist who drowned in a water hazard on the 18th hole,” Meyers said of Trump.

The host went on to poke fun at the former president’s favorite outfit: a white polo, red MAGA hat, and “slacks that seem to be rising faster than the sea level.”

“Five or six years ago we used to make jokes about his skin tone and now he doesn’t even have one,” Meyers said of Trump’s recently pale complexion. “He’s the color of spackle.”

“His business and finances are apparently in even worse shape,” the host said, after comparing Trump to a “lost grandpa who’s supposed to be watching the kids at the mall.”

Meyers explained that Trump’s net worth fell by $700 million while he was president while Mar-a-Lago was forced to shutdown due a Covid-19 outbreak.

“My God, Covid follows this guy like a rain cloud following Daffy Duck,” Meyers cracked. “His rallies, the White House, now Mar-a-Lago, he’s like a walking Covid test. If you’re ever in physical proximity to Donald Trump, you should quarantine for two weeks just to be safe.”

The host later joked that Trump’s state parallels the GOP’s, joking that it makes sense that “the guy they tried to overthrow democracy for is now a financially broken ghost criminal.”

