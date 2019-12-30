comScore

Sharon Stone Banned From Dating App After Users Flag Her as Impostor, Twitter Rallies to Her Aid

By Ken MeyerDec 30th, 2019, 10:35 am

Sharon Stone rallied support from online fans after announcing the plight surrounding her account with the dating app Bumble.

The award-winning Basic Instinct and Casino actress told her social media followers on Monday that she has been locked out of her Bumble account. Stone shared a screenshot of her block and said the reason she was given for this was that other users reported her account, suspecting it was a fake.

The actress’ supporters took notice of her lament, demanding the restoration of Stone’s account in the name of justice and love:

Fortunately for Stone, it looks like the online rallying worked:

