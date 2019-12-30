Sharon Stone rallied support from online fans after announcing the plight surrounding her account with the dating app Bumble.

The award-winning Basic Instinct and Casino actress told her social media followers on Monday that she has been locked out of her Bumble account. Stone shared a screenshot of her block and said the reason she was given for this was that other users reported her account, suspecting it was a fake.

The actress’ supporters took notice of her lament, demanding the restoration of Stone’s account in the name of justice and love:

With just minutes left on the clock, Sharon Stone sneaks in with the most 2019 story of 2019. https://t.co/x6sbAoSToW — Ned Ehrbar (@nedehrbar) December 30, 2019

This is funny! Better get her as endorser @Bumble 😂 https://t.co/RdIzYQd7xY — Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) December 30, 2019

My life’s mission is now clear: to find Sharon Stone a new husband. https://t.co/OddXZdsWQh — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) December 30, 2019

Sharon Stone and I are both getting no action on Bumble. https://t.co/gWQRleLMG4 — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) December 30, 2019

So @Sharonstone, what kind of woman are you looking for? — Hilary Rosen (@hilaryr) December 30, 2019

JUSTICE FOR SHARON https://t.co/c64ETQeaVx — Natalie Shure (@nataliesurely) December 30, 2019

2019 has been quite the year for catastrophic decisions, but a late contender for the worst of all has to be the guy who reported Sharon Stone as ‘fake’ on Bumble instead of going on a date with her. — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) December 30, 2019

Fortunately for Stone, it looks like the online rallying worked:

There can only be one 👑 Stone. Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true. We’ve made sure that you won’t be blocked again. We hope that everyone in our community takes a sec to verify their profiles. (Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct gets a pass today!) — Bumble (@bumble) December 30, 2019

