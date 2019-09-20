Shia LaBeouf Got Kicked Out of Hotel For Stealing Chicken From Billionaires’ Conference

Hollywood star Shia LaBeouf claimed he got kicked out of a hotel for stealing chicken from the Bilderberg Meeting of billionaires, where the Koch Brother and George Soros were present.

LaBeouf recalled the story, which took place while the actor was filming for Fury, during an appearance on the Complex show Hot Ones.

“They were having some kind of fancy meeting at one of our hotels, and they had all this chicken,” explained LaBeouf. “Me and [Jon] Bernthal were sitting on this couch one day and we were hungry and burnt… and I just figured fuck it, we’re just gonna go get this chicken, so I beelined it for the chicken and he saw the security coming. He just like ducked out… So I grabbed a couple chickens and then walked out, and as I’m walking out security is like, ‘What do you think you’re doing?’ and I turn around and was like, ‘Well, I’m part of this meeting, I was getting my chicken. Everybody’s getting chicken. Relax.’ And he’s like, ‘You know this is the Bilderberg Meeting?’.”

“I’m stealing chicken from the Bilderberg Meeting. I just thought it was people talking about whatever, and they’re really talking about running the whole world,” LaBeouf continued. “The Koch brothers are in there, George Soros. It’s like a wild group of people, and I’m just walking around with chicken in my hand.”

LaBeouf added that someone at the meeting then made a signal and he kicked out of the hotel— forcing Fury producers to find the actor another place to stay.

(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com