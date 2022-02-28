<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Saturday Night Live went after Joe Rogan this week, mocking the controversy surrounding his podcast.

In the sketch, John Mulaney — this week’s SNL host — portrays a man who got fired from his job after his old podcast was unearthed.

“Truly sucks you’re getting fired, just because people can’t take jokes anymore,” Mickey Day says in the skit, prompting Mulaney to say that he should have deleted his old podcast once he got promoted.

Mulaney’s character clearly had some problematic takes in his podcast, as his former co-workers are surprised “you can’t even use the N-word to describe people anymore.”

The joke is a clear reference to Rogan’s past podcast episodes, some of which featured him using racial slurs and making derogatory remarks.

A compilation video of Rogan repeatedly using the “N-word” on his podcast went viral this month, and also shows a clip of him comparing a movie theater in a Black neighborhood to The Planet of the Apes. Rogan has since apologized.

As a goodbye present, Mulaney is gifted a “podcast set for White guys,” which doesn’t record anything at all, allowing its users to shout “every crazy thought in your head without ruining your life.”

“We’re White guys, we need to be able to say every dumb thing into a microphone and not get in trouble,” Day says once Mulaney’s character gives some pushback on the gift. “It’s just how God made us!”

The sketch then shows Mulaney’s character giving several questionable takes into his new non-functioning podcast set, as a dummy wearing a “men’s rights activist” t-shirt sits beside him.

“Sorry Big Pharma, I’m not just going to put some crap in my body without doing my own research first,” Mulaney’s character says at one point. “Anyway, today’s podcast is sponsored by ‘Diamond Hog Male Enhancement Gummies.’ Look, guys, I don’t know what’s in this stuff but it works.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

