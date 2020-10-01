South Park’s Pandemic Special Brutally Mocks Trump’s Coronavirus Response: ‘I’m Going to Actively Not Do Anything’

South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker brutally mocked President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response in their one-hour Pandemic Special episode — roasting him for failing to do anything helpful while suggesting he has been using the virus to “get rid of all the Mexicans.”

The episode begins when character Randy Marsh, voiced by Parker, calls a town meeting to announce his weed company is offering a “pandemic special,” as he’s aware of how hard the virus has hit his community.

“People are dying, Randy, and all you can think is to make a special about it?” his wife Sharon asks in a self-aware joke about the creators’ own decision to capitalize on the pandemic.

Later, while Randy reminisces about his time in China, he realizes he is patient zero, as he engaged with both a bat and a pangolin, an animal from the armadillo family, during his trip there.

The special makes clever references to police brutality, anti-maskers, panic buying amid lockdown, social distancing, and Zoom calls throughout the episode, but perhaps its most apt scenes involve President Garrison, South Park’s very own Donald Trump.

About midway through the episode, Garrison is shown in the Oval Office screening urgent calls from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the CDC, and the FDA about the coronavirus pandemic. Somehow, Stan Marsh is able to get a hold of the president and explain that everything could end if he just visits South Park.

Garrison, however, refuses, noting that he “made a promise to the American people to get rid of all the Mexicans.”

When Stan notes that people from all races are dying, Garrison explains, “Well, it’s killing a lot of them. I was doing a crap job until this pandemic happened. I’m going to actively not do anything, and you can eat sh*t off my balls and die.”

“I can’t take these shutdowns anymore and I’m scared what it’s doing to me,” Stan pleads earnestly. “I’m looking for who to blame — saying I’m trying to help people to make myself feel better. The truth is I just want to have fun again. I wanted to see that I could go out in the world and do things I used to do, but I can’t. I’m not any better and I don’t care any more than anyone else. I did all this because I just want my life back. I just want my life back.”

At the end of the episode, there is finally hope for a cure, as a scientist tells Garrison that he is working on a remedy with other experts. But desperate to keep the virus alive and well, the president roasts him with a flame thrower.

“Don’t forget to get out and vote everyone,” Garrison turns and says to viewers, breaking the fourth wall. “Big election coming up!”

