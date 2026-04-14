Dan Abrams Asks If This Is the Moment Trump ‘Jumps the Shark’ After Hitting ‘New Low’

Mediaite founder Dan Abrams warned President Donald Trump may have reached a political tipping point after his attacks on Pope Leo XIV and conflict with Iran, asking if this “new low” could lead to key MAGA supporters finally breaking with him.

Speaking on Monday’s The Dan Abrams Show on SiriusXM, Abrams suggested the president may have crossed a line that prompts even his most loyal backers to reconsider their support.

“But I do wonder whether this is kind of that moment where the president jumps the shark, so to speak, where more MAGA folks start to have regrets, start to question him,” Abrams said.

The host argued that Trump himself has not changed as much as the constraints around him have disappeared.

“I’m not talking about, ‘Oh, he’s mentally ill’ – right? He may be unhinged, but I don’t think he’s fundamentally different than he was before,” Abrams said. “Just there were other people restraining him before. There were people in his ear who were telling him, ‘You can’t do it.’ And he would listen. Now, he doesn’t listen.”

He asked: “With MAGA folks coming out against Trump on the war, with MAGA folks coming out against Trump about the pope, is this a moment?”

While acknowledging recent military actions against Iran as tactically effective, Abrams questioned their broader purpose: “Was it to make sure they can never build a nuclear bomb and yet we’re gonna leave the enriched uranium there? Was it to execute regime change? Well, that hasn’t happened. I can understand from Israel’s perspective why a degraded Iranian military is significant, but from the U.S. perspective, what has been achieved?”

“And so I wonder, with MAGA folks coming out against Trump on the war, with MAGA folks coming out against Trump about the Pope. Is this a moment?” he asked. “Is this the time we will look back on and say it was right around then that things turned against President Trump? Or will they coalesce around him?”

Abrams then acknowledged the difficulty and personal barriers in dissenting and “admitting” that given that political identities have been “wrapped up” in defending the president for years to family, making it “a tough, tough pill to swallow” to publicly concede they may have been wrong.

Still, however, he insisted that “a lot of people who voted for Donald Trump and supported Donald Trump” are “at the least” having “second thoughts in addition to those who regret it.”

“Uniformly MAGA, I think it’s a tough, tough pill to swallow to come with hat in hand saying, ‘I blew it.’ I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going to happen now. But I do know that attacking the Pope is a new low in this way,” the host concluded.

Watch above via SiriusXM.

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