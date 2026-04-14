Newsmax Invites Priest Defrocked For ‘Blasphemous’ Social Media Posts to Defend Trump’s Blasphemous Social Media Post

Frank Pavone, a Catholic priest who was defrocked by the Vatican in 2022 over his “blasphemous communications on social media,” made an appearance on Newsmax Monday to defend President Donald Trump after he was also accused of making a blasphemous social media post.

Reacting to Trump’s public clash with Pope Leo XIV on Rob Schmitt Tonight, Pavone declared, “Like many of our viewers, I’m a faithful Catholic, and I’m also a very strong supporter of President Trump and all that he does, and you know you can do both.”

“There’s not a Catholic teaching about whether we should bomb Iran, or how much we should bomb them, or when we should stop,” he said.

Pavone continued:

There’s not a Catholic teaching about how many deportations should occur, or where or when or how, or how ICE should be structured, or whether it should even exist. There’s no Catholic teaching on that. So when it comes to the application of these principles, we have to give leeway and deference to our elected officials to do the job and make the decisions we elected them to make, and at the same time, be able to say, “Listen, if it’s a matter of opinion or what the church calls credential judgement, it’s perfectly okay to disagree with the pope.” Whether you’re a Catholic or not, President Trump is completely right on the facts, on the policy, and Catholics shouldn’t feel like, “Oh I’m not being a faithful Catholic if I’m siding with President Trump on this.”

Addressing the controversial image which Trump posted – and subsequently deleted – depicting himself as Jesus Christ healing a sick man, Pavone shrugged off the criticism and accusations of blasphemy.

“Rob, my reaction is there is no president who has saved more human lives than Donald Trump,” he claimed. “No president who has been more of a peacemaker, no president who has lifted more people out of poverty or defended the religious freedom of more Americans.”

Pavone concluded, “So look at the things he’s done. His actions are in fact advancing the teachings of Jesus Christ, and that’s the main point.”

Trump’s social media post was condemned by many Christians and conservatives, including his own supporters, who accused the president of blasphemy for depicting himself as he did.

Former Republican congresswoman and Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene protested, “It’s more than blasphemy. It’s an Antichrist spirit.”

Pavone himself was defrocked by the Vatican in 2022 for “blasphemous communications on social media” and “persistent disobedience.”

A few months later, Pavone was also accused by multiple women of sexual harassment.

Watch above via Newsmax.

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