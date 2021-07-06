Spike Lee reflected on his 1989 hit Do the Right Thing while at a press conference at Cannes Film Festival, decrying that Black people are still “being hunted down like animals” 30 years after the film was released.

Lee, the first Black president of the festival’s jury, is tasked with leading the nine artists and actors responsible for voting on the Palm d’Or — the highest prize awarded at Cannes.

According to Variety, Lee was asked about losing the coveted top jury prize in 1989 while answering questions at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Chaz Ebert asked Lee the first question, noting that her late husband, acclaimed critic Roger Ebert, was angry when Do the Right Thing was snubbed of the award.

“I want you to know that I have a very special place in my heart for Roger, and you know that,” Lee responded. “That was not a popular decision what he felt about the film. A lot of people felt that, especially American press, said this [would] start race riots all over America.”

Lee went on to note that the film’s 32nd anniversary was a couple of weeks ago, adding, “I wrote it in 1988. When you see brother Eric Garner, when you see king George Floyd murdered. And you think and hope that 30 mother-fucking years later, Black people would’ve stop being hunted down like animals. So, I’m glad to be here, though.”

Lee also reminisced about past times at the event, which he has been attending since 1986, labeling Cannes “the world’s greatest film festival.”

“One of my most memorable Cannes had nothing to do with film,” Lee said. “It was back in the 1990s, when the New York Knicks were good. We were in the NBA finals. I flew from Nice to New York for a game and came back.” He took a beat. “The Knicks lost that game.”

